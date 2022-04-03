Australia showed their might on Sunday as they defeated England by 71 runs in the summit clash to win a record-extending seventh ICC Women's World Cup title. Alyssa Healy scored 170 with the bat as Australia posted 356/5 in the allotted 50 overs. England had the big task of trying to chase down this massive score, but Natalie Sciver brought her best to the middle and kept England in the game. In the end, Sciver ran out of partners at the other end, and who knows what would have happened, if someone had provided support to her.

Sciver played an unbeaten knock of 148 off 121 balls with the help of 15 fours and 1 six. This is the third-highest score in the history of World Cup finals and she fell just one run short of surpassing Adam Gilchrist to become the second highest-scorer in World Cup finals.

Several cricketers and fans took to Twitter to applaud Sciver for keeping England in the game and playing a special knock.

"Extremely impressive from @natsciver #WomensWorldCup2022 #AUSvsENG," tweeted India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket for winning yet another World Cup. Now sit the next few out, you've earned it. Commiserations to England, well fought @natsciver. This was a highly entertaining event, well done to @ICC and all involved. #CWC22," tweeted former India batter Wasim Jaffer.

"This is some innings from @natsciver. #AUSvENG," tweeted former England batter Ian Bell.

Former England pacer Isa Guha also took to Twitter to applaud Sciver. "Massively feeling for Sciver but well deserved Australia. T20 and ODI World Cup winners - with 3 players missing we now start talking about them as the greatest of all time," tweeted Guha.

One fan pointed how things could have been different in the summit clash if someone had provided support to Nat Sciver.

"Wish someone wish someone had supported Nat the lone warrior, would have created a history. Feel sad for her. Well played Nat Sciver, head up you have taken name of yourself, the Team, Women's Cricket, ???????????????????????? immensely high. Unbeaten Sciver," tweeted the fan.

Wish someone wish someone had supported Nat the lone warrior, would have created a history.

Feel sad for her

Well played Nat Sciver, head up you have taken name of yourself, the Team, Women's Cricket immensely high

"Well played Australia. Poor Nat Sciver, wish she could have at least reached 150. Good #CWC22 New Zealand," tweeted another fan.

Alana King and Jess Jonassen took three wickets each as Australia defended 356 to defeat England by 71 runs in the summit clash.

Earlier, Alyssa Healy had scored 170 and she was given support by Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney. England dropped a few chances and they were made to pay heavily.

Since 2017, Australia have won two T20 World Cup titles, and now they have a 50-over World Cup title as well. In the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, Australia did not lose a single game and they won nine matches to secure the title.

Earlier, Australia women's cricket team had created a record for winning most number of ODIs (26) on the trot and their streak was ended by India last year.