On the back of her splendid performance in the just-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, India's left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has moved up to the 13th spot in the ICC Women's T20I players rankings. As per the latest rankings released by the ICC, Radha Yadav has jumped seven places to 13th among bowlers after bagging four wickets in the series against Sri Lanka, which India won 2-1. In batting rankings, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has moved up one place to a career-best seventh position after aggregating 139 runs in three matches.

She had struck a match-winning 80 not out in the final T20I in Dambulla.

Athapaththu has also gained two slots to reach seventh in the all-rounders' list.

Indian batters Smriti Mandhana (fourth), Jemimah Rodrigues (14th) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (18th) have retained their places in the batting list.

The other Indian bowlers who have advanced in the rankings are Pooja Vastrakar, who moved up 30 places to the 32nd spot, and Renuka Thakur, who jumped 83 places to reach the 97th spot.

Vastrakar took two wickets in the T20I series, while she also scored 27 runs. Thakur too only managed to take two wickets in the three-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani has moved up four places to 60th among batters.

Sri Lanka spinners Oshadi Ranasinghe (up 11 places to 26th), Sugandika Kumari (up nine places to 40th) and Inoka Ranaweera (up 16 places to 47th) have also improved their rankings.