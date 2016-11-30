ICC Clears Mohammad Hafeez's Bowling Action

Karachi:

Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez could be a late addition to Pakistan's Test squad for Australia tour after the ICC on Wednesday cleared his bowling action following remedial work.

"It is great news for me and a big moment because I have always wanted to contribute to the team as a bowler and batsman," Hafeez said in an interview.

Hafeez underwent a reassessment test of his bowling action at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on November 17 where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his off-spin deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspected illegal bowling actions.

The ICC in its release also made it clear that the umpires are still at liberty to report Hafeez if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the reassessment.

To assist the umpires, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action.

Hafeez, who was banned from bowling in international cricket for 12-months in June 2015, has been cleared for his bowling action earlier in April, 2015 but was reported again during the Galle Test against Sri Lanka in June, 2015.

"I have focussed a lot on my batting since I was stopped from bowling but I have always liked playing for the national team as an all-rounder and bowling as well," Hafeez said.

"It has been a tough last few months for me because of the ban and than some fitness issues. But now I am 100 per cent fit and confident of regaining my best form again," he said.

The national selectors ignored Hafeez for the home series against the West Indies in the UAE and than for the tour to New Zealand and Australia.

But reliable sources confirmed that under an understanding between the national selectors and captain Misbah-ul-Haq, they had a pact that if Hafeez was allowed to bowl again by the ICC he would be considered as a late addition to the touring squad for Australia tour.

Pakistan also lost its champion off-spinner Saeed Ajmal to the new crackdown on faulty bowling actions in 2014.