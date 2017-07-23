 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ian Chappell Backs Virat Kohli In India Coach Controversy

Updated: 23 July 2017 17:50 IST

Kumble resigned from the position after the Champions Trophy last month and admitted that his relationship with Kohli had become "untenable".

Ian Chappell Backs Virat Kohli In India Coach Controversy
Ian Chappell is a former Australian cricketer © AFP

Australian legend Ian Chappell on Sunday backed India skipper Virat Kohli in the Team India coach controversy that erupted after Anil Kumble stepped down from the top job after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Chappell, supporting Kohli, said, that if a coach is to be inflicted on a captain then it should be someone the captain is comfortable with. In his column for 'ESPNCricinfo', Chappell played down the role of a coach in any team.

Chappell said, "if a coach is to be inflicted on a captain".

"Kohli didn't have the same harmonious relationship with Anil Kumble that he enjoyed with Ravi Shastri when he was cricket director. The fact that India have now reverted to Shastri as coach prompts the question: 'Why change something that isn't broken?'," he asked.

"If a coach is to be inflicted on a captain then at least it should be someone with whom he's comfortable," he added.

Kumble resigned from the position after the Champions Trophy last month and admitted that his relationship with Kohli had become "untenable". Kohli, on his part, has not yet given any comment on the rift.

The Team Indian coaching drama culminated on July 12 when Indian cricket board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) named Ravi Shastri as the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Following his appointed, Shastri opted for Bharath Arun as the bowling coach. Currently, India is touring Sri Lanka for 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and one T20 international.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri is Team India head coach
  • Bharath Arun is the bowling coach
  • Virat Kohli is Team India captain
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Is All Smiles For His Sri Lankan Fans
Shikhar Dhawan Is All Smiles For His Sri Lankan Fans
India Score 312/9 On Day 2 In Drawn Warm-Up Tie Vs Sri Lanka Board's President XI
India Score 312/9 On Day 2 In Drawn Warm-Up Tie Vs Sri Lanka Board's President XI
Sri Lankans Don't Have The Bowling Attack To Trouble India: Gautam Gambhir
Sri Lankans Don't Have The Bowling Attack To Trouble India: Gautam Gambhir
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.