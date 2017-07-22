 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Rahul Dravid Won't Tour With Senior Team, Says Vinod Rai

Updated: 22 July 2017 17:54 IST

Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai said Rahul Dravid's commitments with the India A and U-19 sides wouldn't allow him to travel with the senior team overseas.

Rahul Dravid Won't Tour With Senior Team, Says Vinod Rai
Vinod Rai is the COA chief. © AFP

Former India captain Rahul Dravid "will not be available" for the senior Indian team's overseas tours owing to his commitments with the India A and Under-19 sides, the Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai said on Saturday. While Rai admitted that they are trying to sort out Zaheer Khan's contract issues as he is still associated with IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils, CEO Rahul Johri informed that the former speedster is likely to be available for India's tour of South Africa. "Dravid's contract issues are all sorted. He has two-year full-time contract (India A and U19). He has said that he is not available for tours abroad (senior team). He does not want to hang around," Rai said after his meeting with BCCI officials.

It is learnt that with the Under-19 World Cup next year and some A series also lined up, Dravid will be available if chief coach Ravi Shastri wants him when the senior team camps at the National Cricket Academy.

This effectively rules Dravid out of the South Africa tour as speculated in certain sections.

Rai also admitted that in case of Zaheer Khan, they are "struggling" to create a template in which his IPL contract can be balanced with his consultancy role.

"Earlier, there was no system in place. We are trying to set templates. Zaheer is very much in scheme of coaching various Indian teams but we can only have him after we have a contract in place. We can't just tell Zaheer okay we give you a three month or three week contract and these are conditions. We have to also look into his IPL contract, media commitments," Rai explained.

CEO Johri then added: "Ravi is in touch with Zaheer. In any case, he will be available not before South Africa series."

Rai also wanted to clear the air about the perception that the Cricket Advisory Committee has been insulted in the process.

"The remit of the CAC was to appoint chief coach. The CEO and acting Secretary (Amitabh Chaudhary) were present when the presentations were being made and they zeroed in on Ravi Shastri. However, subsequently they (CAC) recommended names of two consultants (Zaheer and Dravid) and both CEO and acting Secretary were not privy," Rai said.

"That's the reason there was a lacunae in the first BCCI press release which stated that they have been 'appointed'."

Rai said that BCCI had full faith in the CAC. "They are busy people and their only intention was to give a good coach."

Topics : India Rahul Dravid Vinod Rai Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vinod Rai is the COA chief
  • Rahul Dravid was retained as the coach of the India A and U-19 sides
  • Dravid has two-year full-time contract
Related Articles
Did Not Force Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan On Ravi Shastri: Cricket Advisory Committee
Did Not Force Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan On Ravi Shastri: Cricket Advisory Committee
Virender Sehwag, Ignored For The Team India Coaching Job, Chills Out In Canada
Virender Sehwag, Ignored For The Team India Coaching Job, Chills Out In Canada
Committee Of Administrators Lauds Cricket Advisory Committee's Head Coach Choice
Committee Of Administrators Lauds Cricket Advisory Committee's Head Coach Choice
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.