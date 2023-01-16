One of the finest performers in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmed has found it tough to break into the Indian team. As the India squad for the first two Tests against Australia was announced, Sarfaraz was understandably upset to not see his name on the roster. Despite the chatter around his inclusion, as well as his glorious record in First Class cricket, getting the selectors' nod has been tough for the man who plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. But, despite the repeated disappointments, Sarfaraz has vowed to not fall into "depression" and keep moving.

In a chat with Indian Express, Sarfaraz admitted that he keeps hearing people talking about him deserving a chance to play in the Indian team. Even on social media, many fans have sympathised with him over his situation.

"Everywhere I go, I hear murmurs that he will play for India soon. On social media, I have thousands of messages talking about my exclusion. Sab bolte hain tera time aayega (everyone says your time will come). I came from Assam to Delhi the day after the selection, and wasn't able to sleep the whole night. I kept asking why am I not there? But now after speaking to my father, I'm back to normal. I will never give up practice, I will not go under depression. Don't worry, I will keep trying," he told The Indian Express.

Speaking of the disappointing news of him not breaking into India's Test squad for the Australia matches, Sarfaraz admitted that he was 'completely down'.

"I was down completely. It's natural for anyone, especially once you have scored so many runs. I'm also human, not a machine. I too have emotions. I spoke to my father and he came to Delhi. I just had a practice session in Delhi with him. I have been getting messages and hearing that I should have been there. My father came and said our job is to score runs and he feels a day will come when I will play for India. So we need to keep that belief and let destiny decide the rest," he added.

The boy from Assam has been working hard day and night. Though there remain some blatant rejections in his pathway, Sarfaraz has vowed to never give up.

"I was sad not to see the name. But it is not in my hands. I have been doing everything I can. Din ko din aur raat ko raat nahi samjha (I have been working day and night). I'm just practising day in and day out. When I was growing up, we at home felt was I going to find a place in the Mumbai Ranji team. Now, we are talking about when I will find a place in the Indian team. So I have progressed."

"I have seen more downs than ups in my life, so I won't keep this rejection for long with me," Khan asserted.

