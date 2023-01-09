Pacer Haris Rauf is currently one of the best bowlers of Pakistan. The 29-year-old cricketer, who earlier worked as a net bowler, has shown massive improvement over the years and cemented his position in Pakistan team in all three formats. After making his ODI debut in 2020, Rauf has scalped 29 wickets in 16 matches. He has also played 57 matches in T20Is and scalped 72 wickets. In a recent discussion on Pakistan's Geo News show 'Hasna Mana Hai', the pacer revealed his love for eggs and shared that how he worked on his diet to increase his weight.

"I eat 24 eggs a day. Aquib Javed (former Pakistan bowler and a coach now) had given me the diet plan: 8 eggs for breakfast, 8 for lunch and 8 for dinner. When I had gone to the cricket academy for the first time, the room had crates of egg piled up. I felt as if I had come to some poultry farm," said Rauf on the show.

"I was 72 kgs then and Aquib bhai told me I need to be around 82-83 kgs, ideal for my height. I am now 82 kgs," he added.

The pacer also shed light on how former India coach Ravi Shastri appreciated his struggles from being a net bowler to a prominent part of Team Pakistan.

"Aksar unse (Ravi Shastri) mulakat hoti hai, wo kehte hai 'yaar ek net bowler jaise tum hamare paas aye they…aur jis tarah tum world me bowling kar rahey ho tumhara ek naam hai. Jab hum tumko dekhte hai to hume kafi khushi milti hai'. To unhe sara pata hai jaise Virat bhai bhi kafi appreciate karte hai ki ek time tum net bowler bhi they. (Whenever I meet Shastri, he always reminds me how I was a net bowler once and now you have made a name and earned fame. So, he knows where I came from and he is happy to see me),” said Rauf.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rauf is currently with Pakistan's squad, which is squaring off against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Karachi.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction: Teams Invest In Untested Players - Experts