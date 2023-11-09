After revealing that he and former India captain MS Dhoni are not close friends, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has now also revealed his equation with star batter Virat Kohli. Yuvraj was one of the few Indian players who welcomed Kohli with open arms during the early stage of his career. Both stars seem to share a deep bond, and often wish each other on birthdays through social media. However, Yuvraj has revealed that he doesn't disturb Virat Kohli because the latter is very busy.

"Not really. I don't disturb him as he is busy. Young Virat Kohli's name was Cheeku. Today's Cheeku is Virat Kohli, there's a big difference," yuvraj said on the TRS Podcast.

Having won the T20 World Cup in 2007, Yuvraj was an established named in the Indian team when Kohli made his debut.

Having played a lot cricket with Kohli, both international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Yuvraj hailed the former India captain for setting a benchmark with his fitness regime.

"We all wanted to become a fit team but when he (Kohli) became captain there was a big difference. He set a benchmark," the 41-year-old added.

Yuvraj also joked about Kohli's football skills, claiming himself to be the better players.

"He thinks he's a very good footballer, but I have more skills. He is young, he runs around. He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo but he isn't. In cricket, he is. In terms of fitness, it matches (their mentality), and the focus on the game also," he further stated.