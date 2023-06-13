Cricket is an amazing game! From batting masterclass to sensational bowling to breathtaking fielding, it certainly has everything to impress the spectators. Besides the performance of the players what adds more fun to the game is the external factors. Sometimes it is the decision of the umpires, sometimes it is the action of the crowd and sometimes it is the bizarre events like cows invading the playing area. Yes, you read it right! Not every cricket match could be provided as good security as the international games and that gives room to the occurrence of such incidents.

A video is going viral on social media in which three cows could be seen invading the ground with the match going on. It is interesting to note that the cows made their way to the playing area despite some really good fencing around the ground.

Not only the players but also the umpires got on duty to drive the cows away, who eventually made their way out of the ground through the gate. Even the commentators were left speechless.

Watch it here:

Talking about world cricket, Australia were crowned with the World Test Championship title after beating India by 209 runs in the final. The game was dominated by the Pat Cummins-led side for the majority part and India barely had their moments of joy.

Australia posted 469 runs after getting an invitation to bat first. They then bundled India out for 296 runs, taking a first innings lead of 173 runs. Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8, setting a 444-run target for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 234 runs.