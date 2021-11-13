Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a photo with Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard on his social media handles, sending fans into a frenzy. In the picture, both can be seen doing the 'JLingz' celebration, which is used by Lingard every time he scores a goal. "JLingz!! My man !! Spotted you dint I Was lovely bumping into you ! Wishing you a great season ahead ! More power to you," Yuvraj captioned the image with Lingard on his social media handles.

Indian actor Ranveer Singh also reacted to Yuvraj and Lingard's photo, which was shared by Premier League India's Instagram handle. Reacting to the image, Ranveer wrote: "Cool".

Yuvraj is a massive Manchester United fan and his love for the club is no secret for fans. He even praised Lingard's goal when the 'Red Devils' defeated West Ham United 2-1 in September.

"What an unbelievable game ! It's amazing how sport teaches us how to bounce back Jesse Lingard few nights ago was a villain and today he's a hero against his previous team , and then David de Gea saves the day. Disappointed but relieved face. FYI what about the penalty on our side ref?" Yuvraj had tweeted.

Wht an unbelievable game ! It's amazing how sport teaches us how to bounce back @JesseLingard few nights ago was a villain and today he's a hero against his previous team , and then @D_DeGea saves the day #crackingsunday FYI what about the penalty on our side ref ? #MUNWHU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 19, 2021

Last year, Yuvraj also had a live chat on Facebook with another Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford. During the session, Yuvraj also revealed how he has been a fan of the club for the past two decades.

He named Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ryan Giggs as his favorite Manchester United players.



Lingard hasn't featured much for his club this season. In 8 appearances so far, he has scored two goals across all competitions. He has also been dropped from England's squad for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Promoted

England on Friday thrashed Albania 5-0 at the Wembley with skipper Harry Kane scoring a first-half hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea after 11 games.