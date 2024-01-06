The social media handle of Iceland Cricket is well known for its witty takes on all things cricket and this time, it came up with a hilarious jibe at the International Cricket Council (ICC). The fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024 was announced on Friday with India and Pakistan finding themselves in the same group. The much-anticipated clash will take place in New York on June 9. It has become a common thing for these two teams to end up in the same group when it comes to international competitions and considering they do not play bilateral series, these games attract a lot of attention and fanfare.

Iceland Cricket referred to this very fact that India and Pakistan end up in the same group most of the times in international competitions. "How much money does the ICC require not to put India and Pakistan in the same World Cup group?" their post read on X (formerly known as Twitter).

India are clubbed with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA in Group A for the league stage.

India will open their World Cup campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

After facing Pakistan, India will stay back in New York to take on the co-host nation on June 12, and then will travel to Florida to play against Canada in their final group assignment on June 15.

The tournament is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA with 20 teams, divided into four groups of five sides each, making it the largest ever T20 World Cup. Sixteen teams contested in the last edition in 2022 in Australia.

The tournament will start on June 1 with USA facing Canada. Semi-finals are scheduled for June 26 in Guyana and June 27 in Trinidad while Barbados will host the final on June 29.

England are the title holders, having beaten Pakistan in Melbourne in November 2022.

The group stage matches will be played from June 1 to 18 while the Super 8 games are slotted from June 19 to 24.

The top two teams from each group will enter the Super 8, where the teams will be clubbed into two groups of four each.

The top two teams in each Super 8 group will advance to the semifinals.

(With PTI inputs)