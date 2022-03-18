On the occasion of Holi, several current and former cricketers pm Friday took to social media to extend their greetings to fans. Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, former India captain Virat Kohli led the wishes on social media. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar shared a picture of him playing holi and asked fans to share their own pictures on the micro-blogging platform. "Adding some more colours to your feed. Share your holi Tweeple," Tendulkar captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is currently gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), also extended his greetings to the fans on Koo.

"Wishing you all a very happy and colourful Holi. Hope you're blessed with a day full of colours of happiness, laughters and smiles," India pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! Play safe and have a incredible year ahead," India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant also captioned a photo album.

"Doston holi ki mubarakabad. Rangeen rahiye, khush rahiye," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! May your life be filled with colours and positivity, always," veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane wrote a post on Twitter.

With India registering a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series last week, the focus now shifts towards the upcoming IPL season.

In the opening match of IPL 2022, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 26.