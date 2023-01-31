Virat Kohli has been one of the most impactful cricketers in the world in the last decade. The former India captain has numerous batting records to his name. He also is second to only Sachin Tendulkar in terms of number of international centuries. As the skipper of India, he guided the team to several important Test victories. Recently, he posted a video on social media, where he gave answers to some offbeat questions.

One of the questions was pretty unique as Kohli was asked, "Who is the historical female figure you'd like to take out for dinner?"

The star cricketer, replied: "I never got the chance to meet Lataji, so would have been amazing to have a conversation and get to know about her life and about her journey a little bit more:"

