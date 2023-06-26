Cricket is regarded as the gentlemen's game which has led to many off the field friendships like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, and many more. Apart from forming good bonds, cricket is known for creating some bitter rivalries, not just on-field but also off-field. One such infamous rivalry is between former England all-rounder Ian Botham and former Australia skipper Ian Chappell, who have been not in good terms since 1977. However, even after more than 40 years, things are not in place between them as the two greats have ignited their long feud once again.

Notably, both the players were involved in an altercation at a bar in Melbourne. Chappell claimed that Botham had tried to hit him with a broken glass, while Botham denied the allegation. After their successful stint as cricketers, both the players have now established themselves as renowned commentators.

Speaking for the Channel 9 documentary The Longest Feud, Chappell threw some light on their rivalry and went on to call Botham's commentary "the worst".

"I've had mates say 'why don't you just make up' and I say 'well, firstly, if he wants to apologise for the lies he has told I would accept that, but why would I make up and be friends with a guy who I have nothing in common with, I think his commentary is the worst of the long term commentators, I have no interest in his interests and I have nothing to talk to him about," Chappell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"In other words, if I sat down with him it would be boring as hell to me and why do I want to put myself through that? So that probably gives you an indication of how much fun it was sitting down with him. I would have preferred the dentist's drill to sitting down there. I have nothing in common with the bloke apart from the same first name and, OK, we probably both played right-handed," he added.