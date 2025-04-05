Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was a relieved man after his side pulled off a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 on Friday. LSG restricted MI to 191-5 in pursuit of a 204-run target, bouncing back from their previous loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS). After the game against PBKS, Goenka was spotted having an animated chat with LSG captain Rishabh Pant, seemingly scolding the latter for the team's poor show. However, Goenka was in a never-seen-before avatar after LSG's narrow win over five-time champions MI.

After the match, Goenka was all smiles while having a chat with Pant and MI great Rohit Sharma. In a viral video, Goenka was also spotted patting Rishabh Pant on his back, expressing his satisfaction over LSG's performance against MI.

Here's how internet reacted to Goenka's jovial chat with Rohit and Pant:

Captain Rohit Sharma having fun chat with Rishabh pant and Sanjiv Goenka after the match at Ekana stadium. pic.twitter.com/v1aVZHRljP — (@rushiii_12) April 4, 2025

Captain Rohit Sharma enjoyed a pleasant conversation with Rishabh Pant and Sanjiv Goenka after the match at Ekana Stadium. pic.twitter.com/8KBQ9BFiww — mufaddla parody (@mufaddl_parody) April 5, 2025

Rohit Sharma, Sanjiv Goenka, and Rishabh Pant are enjoying a great time together pic.twitter.com/MPkdJ53zIU — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 5, 2025

On Saturday, LSG captain Pant was fined by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Apart from Pant, leg spinner Digvesh Rathi was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in the same encounter.

The recent sanctions on LSG come following their narrow 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Friday. IPL released a statement on Saturday to announce that the Super Giants' skipper was penalised for breaching the Code of Conduct and was fined Rs 12 lakh as a result.

"Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday," IPL said in a statement.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh," the statement added.

Pant became the third skipper after Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag and Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya to be fined for maintaining slow over rate this season.

(With ANI Inputs)