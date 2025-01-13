Yograj Singh, the father of one of India's finest cricketers Yuvraj Singh, has often triggered controversies with his debate-stirring remarks. In a podcast, Yograj made some over-the-top comments while also showcasing his misogynistic mindset. Yograj, a former cricketer himself, said that the Hindi language sounds as if a 'woman is talking'. For Yograj, while it is fine for women to speak Hindi, men should prefer speaking languages like Punjabi which has a bolder aura to it.

"Mujhe to hindi language aise lagti hai jaise koi aurat bol rahi ho (To me, the Hindi language feels like a woman is speaking)" Yograj told the YouTuber.

"Jab aurat bolti hai to buhut acha lagta hai, jab mard hindi bolta hai to aisa lagta hai ke kya bol raha hai ye kon aadmi hai. Mujhe wo difference lagta hai (When a woman speaks Hindi, it sounds really pleasant, but when a man speaks Hindi, it feels like, 'What is he saying? Who is this person?' I sense that difference)" the former cricketer, known for making provocative statements, said.

He also claimed that women shouldn't be made the head of households as they 'destroy it'. "Wife will destroy your house if you give her power. Sorry to say, Indira Gandhi ran this country and destroyed it. Give them respect and love, but never give them power," Yograj said.

The comments made by Yograj didn't go down well with social media users, who slammed him for the sexist remarks.

During the podcast, Yograj also claimed that he once went to Kapil Dev's house with a gun in his hand and wanted to shoot him.