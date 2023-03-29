Cricket can be a funny game with its many nuances. Often the Gentleman's Game is witness to unique shots and incidents that leaves one in splits. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, in a local cricket match, a man can be seen employing a hilarious shot to take the pitch out of equation. In the video, the man can be seen running out of the crease before the bowler has even bowled. With the ball mid-air, the batter can be seen raising the bat over his head to direct the ball to his right as he completes a run.

Watch: Hilarious Video Of Batter Taking Pitch Out Of Equation With Unique Shot

Meanwhile, when it comes to the game of cricket, fans in India are gearing up for the mega-event named - Indian Premier League. The costliest cricket tournament in the world will commence from March 31 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The reports of MS Dhoni's possible retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been making headlines for quite some time. While Dhoni is busy practicing with Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023, various experts have already said that he will not be playing in the competition after this year. In a recent interaction, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma weighed in on the issue and the star India opener said that Dhoni looks fit enough to play in the IPL for the next 2-3 seasons.

"I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," Rohit said in MI's pre-season press conference.