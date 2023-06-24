The craze of cricket in India is nothing new. From the fans going beyond limits to meet their favourite players to the star performers of the Indian team getting VIP treatment, everything is quite normal in the cricket-crazy nation. However, things are not only limited to international cricket or to the domestic level. A match of cricket could be witnessed at every nook and cranny of India. Despite so much of cricket all around, a viral video of the game on social media has something special in it.

The video has some boys playing cricket. What makes it special is the fact that the pitch is not a usual one. The boys are playing the game under a bridge with knee-level water and it is rather the surface of the water that is being used a pitch. Not only they play cricket in water but also have the Decision Review System (DRS) of their own, which makes it all hilarious at the real-time.

Watch it here:

Talking about world cricket, England are set to face Australia in the second Ashes Test, starting June 28. The Pat Cummins-led side leads 1-0 in the five-match series after winning the first game by a narrow margin of two wickets.

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team announced squads for the Test and ODI series against West Indies, starting July 12. Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were the big names missing from the Test squad.