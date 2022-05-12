Chennai Super Kings were off to a disastrous start in their match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium as they lost their opener Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in the very first over to Daniel Sams. Things got worse as Jasprit Bumrah removed Robin Uthappa in the second over of the match.

What was surprising though was the fact that left-handed Conway wanted to review the decision but had to walk back as the DRS facility was not available at that moment. The Wankhede Stadium was facing some severe power issues and as a result of that the DRS facility was not available at the time.

Even the toss was delayed as one of the light towers was also facing problems.

The decision against Conway looked extremely dicey as the ball had pitched on the middle stump and it seemed that it would have gone on to miss the leg stump.

Commentators, including former India captain and batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar, were unanimous in their opinion that it was a poor decision and that the ball would have missed the stumps.

For Conway, it was a disappointing end as he was dismissed for a duck, bringing to a halt a run of three consecutive fifties as he scored 85*, 56, 87 in CSK's last three matches.

Promoted

Even Robin Uthappa wanted to review his decision as he was struck on the pads by Bumrah and given out by the umpire. But the DRS facility was still not available. This time though the decision looked correct as the ball had pitched in line and the commentators felt that it would have hit the stumps.

The problem was fixed before the end of the second over as informed during the broadcast by commentators.