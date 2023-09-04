Rahkeem Cornwall, often called the 'heaviest cricketer', is now a well-known face in world cricket. Standing at a height of close to 6 feet five inches, Cornwall's physical presence on the cricket field is a much talked about affair. The West Indies cricketer has played 10 Test matches too. On Sunday, Cornwall grabbed everyone's attention with a 45-ball ton for Barbados Royals against St Kitts And Nevis Patriots in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match. He stayed retired not out on 102* off 48 balls. The Royals won the match by eight wickets as they successful chased down a target of 221 with 11 balls remaining.

Rahkeem Cornwall's reaction also was unique after hitting the ton. He dropped his bat after scoring the ton.

Moment of the year - Rahkeem Cornwall getting to his 100 pic.twitter.com/9eyk0shEqP — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) September 4, 2023

Cornwall, who is an all-rounder in the West Indies national cricket team, often becomes the subject of debate among fans because of his weight. Many cricket pundits, former stars, and experts have lent important advice to Rahkeem, suggesting him to better manage his weight. But, the all-rounder seems to be struggling on this part of his career despite claims of 'eating right'.

"I can't change my body structure. I can't say that I'm too tall or too big. Everybody is not going to be short, everybody is not going to be slim. All I can do is go out there, back myself and show my skill.

"There's no doubt about it I am a big guy, but I have to put in work. I don't really get too bogged down and lazy about it. I spend a lot of time on my fitness. Try to eat properly," he had said in a chat on ESPNCricinfo.