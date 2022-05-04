Leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sanju Samson has performed and executed his duties quite well considering RR's current position in the IPL Points Table. RR are placed third with six wins from 10 matches. With the bat, Samson has been up to the mark as well, scoring 298 runs in 10 matches including two fifty+ scores. In a candid chat on Breakfast With Champions, Samson touched on several topics from early on in his career and some off-field moments. One of the stories related to former RR player Rahul Dravid and how he motivated Samson during net sessions.

On being asked by host Gaurav Kapur if Samson's heart would beat fast while Dravid watched him play, he said:

"Absolutely, it was beating on another level. That day was one of the special moments of my life. Never before or after, have I batted the way I did on those 2 days. I'd hit a shot and voice from behind would come - "what a shot", "shot Sanju". That kept on pumping me up. It was magical, very special."

"Even before the trial, he told me 'I know you're doing well in the domestic circuit, very excited to see you,'" Samson revealed.

Samson's strike-rate of over 150 at the top of the order along with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal's heroics as openers have put RR in a strong position on countless occasions this season.

However, Samson is yet to capitalize on good starts with his highest score being 55 in IPL 2022.

The skipper will again aim to get into the runs when RR take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 7.