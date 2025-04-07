Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal collided on the field as they ended up missing a catch during the IPL 2025 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians on Monday. During the 12th over of the MI innings, Suryakumar Yadav miscued a delivery from Yash Dayal and the ball went high up in the air. Both Dayal and Jitesh went for the catch but there was a huge miscommunication between the two cricketers. In the end, they ended up colliding with each other as the ball spilled out of Dayal's hands. Both cricketers were left unhappy while replays showed Jitesh was hit on his face. The incident left the crowd thrilled and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's reaction has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, following his half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI), star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli hailed Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar for their valuable contributions and expressed importance of evolving his game with changing times in the shortest format of the sport.

Fans at Wankhede Stadium became witnesses to a power-packed performance from RCB batters, as Virat and Patidar registered brilliant fifties while Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma played fine supporting hands against MI at Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking after the innings, Virat said, "That was pretty good. After losing a wicket on the second ball (of Phil Salt), we countered pretty nicely. Dev (Padikkal) played a brilliant impact knock for us, really changed the momentum towards us. I got a few going as well. That partnership was really important for us to set that total on the board. My strength is to get my touch and feel of the ball early on, then I can play the shots that I want to. I tried to innovate a bit, tried to play different shots off spin as well and then tried to hit different areas of the ground. You need to keep evolving your game and keep up with the demands of the situation in T20 cricket. When I time the ball nicely early on, I have better chances to contribute."

Virat hailed Padikkal for his impactful cameos during last few games when early wickets fell for RCB and feels that a huge score is just around the corner for the left hander.

"That partnership was important for us to go deeper into the innings, get guys like Jitesh Livi (Liam Livingstone) and Tim David towards the back end of the innings. What Rajat did is what Rajat does most often. It was a great inning by those two as well - Rajat and Jitesh got us those extra 20-25 runs. One of their spinners was out of the game. It was difficult for the chinaman to bowl. That gave us 20-25 runs. What happened with wickets not falling was that one of their spinners was out of the game, and that played out to be an important factor for us because we knew once the spinner is out of the game, then the fast bowler with shorter boundaries will find it tough."

"The wicket was not as straightforward as it seemed. Hardik was taking pace off the ball consistently and was not coming onto the bat. We have a good score on the board. Hopefully, we break that jinx today (RCB have lost their last six matches vs MI at this venue). We have got a strong bowling line-up, and early inroads in the powerplay will help," he concluded.

