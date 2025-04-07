Rohit Sharma failed to score big once again as the star Indian cricket team batter was dismissed for 17 during the IPL 2025 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. It has been a disappointing campaign for Rohit and after missing the previous game due to injury, all eyes were on the experienced campaigner. Rohit started well with two fours and a six but ended up getting clean bowled by Yash Dayal. Rohit's dismissal led to a lot of criticism on social media as fans expressed their thoughts about the star batter and his major lack of form.

Jasprit Bumrah made a much-awaited return to the Mumbai Indians lineup and expectedly bowled well but Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on quick-fire half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar to post a massive 221/5 in Match 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday.

Rohit Sharma is now a burden for Mumbai Indians.



Poor form, negative vibe, and zero intent, but full attitude.



What a disappointment #IPL2025 #MIvRCB — Nimesh (@Nimesh100x) April 7, 2025

Kohli hit some brilliant shots in his 67 off 42 balls, studded with eight fours and two sixes, while skipper Patidar blasted a 32-ball 64 as RCB made the most of some insipid bowling by Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma plays or sit outside doesn't matter for MI now. — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) April 7, 2025

Bumrah bowled well within himself and was his usual miserly self in the death overs for figures of 4-0-29-0 while Pandya returned with best figures for MI with 2/45. RCB started well with 73/1 in the power-play, added 78/3 in the middle overs before ending it with 70/2 in the death overs.

(With IANS inputs)