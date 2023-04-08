One of the finest captains the game of cricket has seen, MS Dhoni remains a legend in the sport. Over the years, what Dhoni has done as a captain for the Indian team, no other cricketer has. For some, he is 'Thala', for others, he is the 'Captain Cool'. Known for his calm demeanor, Dhoni is a role model for a number of current and emerging cricketers. India veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who has played under Dhoni's leadership for a long time, gave some interesting insights into his captaincy style.

Speaking on the 'The Ranveer Show Hindi', Dhawan revealed that Dhoni chooses to keep a calm and composed personality on the field as he knows that him getting aggressive could spoil things on the field.

"Dhoni bhai created a very relaxed environment within the team. He is very chilled out. He only said things that needed to be said, and his presence was quite calm," Dhawan revealed.

"He is a very fun-loving guy. He is a very simple and down-to-earth person. He too is aggressive at times, but he restrains himself as he knows that it could spoil the environment. That's his maturity. He has a lot of self-control," he added.

While Dhoni is no longer an active international cricketer, Dhawan doesn't seem to be in the scheme of things in any of the three formats. Both of them, however, remain key to their respective franchises' success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In the season so far, both Dhoni and Dhawan have produced some fine performances in the handful of matches so far. Both would be determined to take their franchises all the way in the tournament this year.