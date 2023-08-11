Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has the technique and mindset to become a successful batter in international cricket. Left-handed batter Jaiswal left everyone utterly impressed with his brilliant century against West Indies in his debut match. His knock of 171 runs helped the Rohit Sharma-led side to register a comfortable victory by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test of the two-match series. The 21-year-old batter, who had a brilliant IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals, returned scores of 57 and 38 in the second Test to end the series as the highest run getter.

"From what I've seen... he's made a fantastic start," said Hussain on The ICC Review.

"You speak to people who have seen him in the IPL, again I've been working with Ricky (Ponting) and Dinesh (Karthik) came over, and you ask questions, and they all go, 'yeah, this lad can play.'

"He looks to have the technique and he looks to have that mindset.

"Like most young Indian players and batters in particular, most of them come in and have immediate success. And that is a good sign for first-class cricket, that they are being produced, not just the IPL."

Yashasvi's debut in the T20I cricket was not a memorable one though. He was dismissed at the score of one runs after getting an opportunity to open for India in the third T20I against West Indies.

Talking about his performance in IPL 2023, Jaiswal was fifth in the list of highest run-scorers with 625 runs to his name across 14 matches. He averaged 48.07 while his strike rate was 163.61.