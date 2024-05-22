The hunt for the next Indian cricket team head coach is underway with Rahul Dravid reportedly confirming that he will not be reapplying for the position. A lot of names have been making the rounds like Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming, former India cricketer VVS Laxman and even ex-Australia batter Justin Langer. One such name is that of former India cricketer and current Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir - a personality who is well known for his cricket acumen but has already courted controversy for his straightforward statements. Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram backed Gambhir as the 'best candidate' and said that he will bring a brand of 'aggression' in the team if he is appointed.

"Yeah, he is the best candidate. It depends on whether Gautam accepts it. He has also left politics because it took too much time. It is a time-consuming job. He is a very intelligent person, so he realised it's not easy. He has two lovely daughters," Akram said during an interaction on Sportskeeda.

"GG is very simple. Straightforward. Not a difficult person. But he speaks clearly, bluntly and doesn't think twice, a quality that isn't part of Indian cricket culture. In our culture, we say things that don't offend people. But GG is someone who, if he doesn't like something, will say it to your face. That's his quality and that's why everyone likes him. He gets aggressive at times, but that's him as a person. He will bring that same aggression in the team, but it all boils down to whether he agrees to take up the role."

Gambhir has been instrumental in taking KKR to the IPL 2024 playoffs as they were the first team to book their spot in the Top 4. Gambhir earlier led KKR to two IPL titles as captain in 2012 and 2014.