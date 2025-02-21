Former Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan found himself in the spotlight after he was spotted with a mystery woman during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Dhawan, who is currently serving as the official ambassador for the tournament, was spotted during the match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. The explosive left-handed batter was enjoying the match with a mystery woman and their picture has gone viral on social media. Fans were left buzzing about the possible relationship between the two and a number of pictures and vides of them started making the rounds.

India will feel Jasprit Bumrah's absence "very strongly" in the Champions Trophy but they still have a great chance to win the tournament considering their recent form and a host of match-winners at their disposal, reckons former opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Pace spearhead Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury, having taken the maximum load during India's five-match Test series against Australia.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly," Dhawan wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this." Dhawan is, however, backing Shubman Gill and Harshit Rana to sizzle in the tournament.

"At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting - keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament.

"I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real X-factor for India." Going by recent form and team strength, Dhawan found it hard to look beyond India when the discussion turned to title contenders.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat – there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament."

(With PTI inputs)