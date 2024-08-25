Up against a challenging Bangladesh side, Pakistan struggled to make the home advantage count as the visitors took an unexpected first innings lead of 117 runs in the first Test at Rawalpindi. The lead all but ended Pakistan's hopes of winning the opening clash of the series, while giving Bangladesh the hope of a victory. After the end of the fourth day's play on Saturday, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah called out the board for not creating the sort of pitch that could give the hosts a 'home advantage' that they desired.

"You have to say it out honestly. I believe we have had enough series where we had such pitches," Naseem said in the post-match press conference after Day 4 in the series opener.

"They did their best to prepare a pitch that was helpful, but I think because of the heat, or excessive sunshine, the surface wasn't quite helpful. We have to think on how we can get the home advantage, because you have to get a match result at any cost.

"We didn't get the help we expected from the pitch. But everyone tried their best."

"It's not my expertise but we have to use home advantage. If we can't make green pitches that can help fast bowler, give us pitches which help spinners. Test cricket has progressed a lot now. The fans are also attending matches in this heat. You feel the need to entertain them. You shouldn't feel you are facing challenges while playing the game yourself," Naseem further said.

In the second innings on Day 4, Pakistan started badly on when opener Saim Ayub edged a good-length ball from Shoriful Islam to wicketkeeper Liton Das after scoring just a single in the third over of their second innings.

However, the innings belonged to Mushfiqur, who added 114 with Das (56) for the sixth wicket and then a record 194 for the seventh wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who made a solid 77.

Bangladesh's previous Test best against Pakistan was the 555-6 they made at Khulna in 2015.