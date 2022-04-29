Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing County Championship as he picked up yet another five-wicket haul for Lancashire during their Division One game against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday. On Day 1, Hasan picked up the wickets of Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, and compatriot Mohammad Abbas, finishing with figures of five for 15. He now leads the wicket-taking charts across both divisions of the County Championship.

A video of Hasan's fiery spell was shared by the County Championship on their official Twitter handle.

The 27-year-old has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 12.36 in 5 innings of his debut County season.

The Lancashire pacers stole the show on Day 1 as Hampshire were restricted to a total of 246 in the first innings, despite Nick Gubbins unbeaten knock of 101.

Hasan's five-for, and a three for 24 from veteran England pacer Jimmy Anderson set a perfect platform for Lancashire to continue their winning start to the season.

At stumps, the visitors were 37 for one, trailing the hosts by 209 runs.

Lancashire started their season with wins over Kent and Gloucestershire, and are now third in the Division One table, with 46 points.

Promoted

A win in the ongoing match would take them above Surrey and Hampshire in the points table.

Surrey, who have won two and drawn one game so far, are also taking on Gloucestershire at the County Ground in Bristol.