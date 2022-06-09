With the 2022 T20 World Cup set to be held later this year in Australia, India's selectors face a problem of plenty in most departments. Among batters too, they have several options to pick from, and not enough spots to be able to include everyone who seems deserving of a chance. Apart from players like Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, who have played for India but are not sure picks, there are also uncapped players like Rahul Tripathi and Tilak Varma who have been knocking on the doors with their standout performances in the Indian Premier League.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, however, feels that among all of them, Sanju Samson would be the best bet given the conditions in Australia.

India play several T20I matches in the buildup to the World Cup, starting with the 5-match series against South Africa that begins in New Delhi on Thursday.

Shastri said these matches will give the management a chance to try out several options in the batting department and see who clicks.

"That will come into play in these 20 games. 100 per cent. Between Tripathi, Samson, Iyer, there will be opportunities for them now for these players to get the chance over there. Could be even Tilak Varma who might get the opportunity," Shastri said in a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

"But for Australia, when you look at the conditions -- bounce, pace, cut, pull -- Samson will always threaten there. He can win you a match," he said.

He went on to boldly claim that Samson has "the shots more than any other Indian" on Australian pitches.

Promoted

"There's not much movement there. He likes the ball coming onto the bat. So for those conditions, he has the shots more than any other Indian, to be honest," Shastri said.

Samson was picked for India's last T20I series against Sri Lanka, but has not been named in the squad for the South Africa series.