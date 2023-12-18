Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians find themselves high on the trending charts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) even since the 'captaincy change' in the franchise was announced. Since Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper for the IPL 2024 season, plenty has been said and written about the said leadership change. While many remain unhappy with the franchise over this change, there are those too who are spreading varied rumours. One such rumour that spread like wildfire on social media was Sachin Tendulkar quitting Mumbai Indians.

Tendulkar, who has been working as a mentor/icon at Mumbai Indians on a part-time basis, was said to have quit the franchise after Rohit was replaced by Hardik as skipper. However, that doesn't seem to be the truth.

Sachin Tendulkar is still the mentor of Mumbai Indians.



- The news circulating in social media is fake. pic.twitter.com/aelZssqsGw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar is still the mentor of Mumbai Indians.



- The news circulating in social media is fake. pic.twitter.com/aelZssqsGw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2023

On the Mumbai Indians website, Sachin Tendulkar's name is still mentioned in the support staff section as an icon. The only change made was in the squad section, where Hardik Pandya's name has been added along with the captain's tag.

Tendulkar has been associated with Mumbai Indians since the start of the Indian Premier League in 2008. He worked with the franchise as a player for the first few seasons before signing up for a role among the support staff.

Over the last few years, Sachin hasn't been accompanying the Mumbai Indians team for every match. His appearances in the MI dugout have been limited. But, as the website of the franchise suggests, the Indian cricket legend is still associated with the team as an icon.