Haryana Cricket Association To Send Its Amended Constitution To CoA For Approval

The Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) has amended its constitution on the lines of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as approved by the Committee of Administrators (CoA). This was done pursuant to the discussion the HCA members had with the amicus curiae. Speaking to IANS, a senior HCA official said that the constitution has been amended and will be sent to the CoA in due course.

"The general body of the Haryana Cricket Association has amended its constitution on September 28 and based the same on the lines of the HPCA constitution as approved by the CoA. This was done pursuant to the discussions that our delegation had with the amicus curiae. The amended constitution shall be sent to the CoA in due course," the official said.

The official added that it was done in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court on September 20.

"It is important to note that the said amended constitution meets the requirements of the BCCI constitution in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court dated September 20," he pointed out.

Asked if rumours of communication with the Haryana government in this regard was true, the official said: "We are not aware of any such communication by the Haryana government, but if any such thing has indeed been sent, it would only be on account of incorrect information or on account of some motivated prodding by some individuals by pulling wool over the eyes of the state government.

"We had already communicated to the CoA that someone in the BCCI office was attempting to instigate some politicians to create unrest. Everyone should be rest assured that the teams will participate comfortably under the banner of the Haryana Cricket Association.

"Any attempt at mischief in this regard would be taken seriously by the association and all steps would be taken, including but not limited to approaching the Supreme Court, since the steps that are being suggested tantamount to interference in the administration of justice and possible contempt of court," the official said.