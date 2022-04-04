Virat Kohli is at his best with bat in hand, but that is just one of the many talents he possesses. Fans were reminded of his singing abilities as industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an old video of Virat Kohli singing a retro Bollywood song at a function five years ago. Kohli is seen singing 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega', which was originally performed by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi for the 1963 film 'Taj Mahal'. The former India captain is seen goofing up at one point, but he is quick to recover.

The video of Kohli's performance was first shared five years ago on YouTube.

Kohli is currently with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad as they look to improve on their performance from last year, when they reached the playoffs, and win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Kohli relinquished captaincy of RCB after the 2021 season, and the team appointed new recruit Faf du Plessis their skipper ahead of IPL 2022.

Under du Plessis' captaincy, RCB lost their first match as they couldn't defend 205 against Punjab Kings.

However, they made a comeback in the next match, as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 41 in the match against Punjab Kings and looked in good touch before losing his wicket for 14 against KKR.

Kohli also recently stepped down from captaincy in Tests for India, with Rohit Sharma taking over as the all-format captain.