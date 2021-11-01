Harmanpreet Kaur starred with both bat and ball as she guided the Melbourne Renegades to a dominant six-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Sunday. She took two wickets before scoring an unbeaten 46-ball 73 as the Renegades won the game with two balls and six wickets to spare. The 32-year-old had also scored a 32-ball 43 in the Renegades' previous game against the Sydney Sixers.

Harmanpreet, who has struggled with fitness and form over the past 12 months, has been impressive in the ongoing WBBL. In fact, she is the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing WBBL season, having scored 219 runs from six games.

Here's the video of her innings:

Apart from Harmanpreet, Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a handy 27 off 16 balls for the Renegades. Notably, Rodrigues had also scored an unbeaten 56-ball 75 in the game against Sydney Thunder earlier this week.

Among other Indian players, Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana also starred for the Sydney Thunders as the defending champions won their first game of the season by beating the Hobart Hurricanes 37 runs.

Deepti put on all-round show, scoring a 15-ball 20 before taking three wickets. Mandhana, on the other hand, continued her brilliant form, scoring a run-a-ball 50.

Promoted

So far, Deepti has performed well in the tournament, bagging nine wickets from six games. Sydney Thunder, however, have had a torrid start to their title defence, having lost five of their first six games.

As far as the WBBL points table is concerned, the Renegades lead the way with five wins from their first seven games. Meanwhile, defending champions Sydney Thunder are languishing at the bottom with just two wins so far.