Amid backlash over Haris Rauf's decision to decline an offer from the Pakistan cricket team's selectors to play in the 3-Test series in Australia, Shaheen Afridi backed his teammate, saying that the every player has the right to choose the formats he wants to play. While pointing out that the pacer did not feature in team's last Test assignement, Pakistan's T20I skipper feels Haris' absence for the upcoming Test tour will not be a major concern for the team.

Shaheen revealed that Haris feels he doesn't have much to contribute in the longest format of the game.

"Haris was not part of the last series as well in Tests. Haris is a strength for Pakistan cricket in white-ball cricket. He will continue to be a main bowler in white-ball cricket. His impact in white-ball cricket is very high. I think it (not playing Test series in Australia) is his opinion. I think every player has to have his own opinion. It's about the rights of the individual. I think there was a discussion with him before the tour. I think he feels he doesn't have a big impact in red-ball cricket," Shaheen told reporters in Canberra.

Shaheen's remark came ahead of Pakistan's only practice fixture against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval from December 6 to 9.

The pacer was recently named captain of Pakistan's Test team after Babar Azam relinquished his captaincy across formats.

Advertisement

Pakistan have picked Shan Masood to lead the Test side for the three-match series against Australia, starting December 14.

The visitors lost both Tests by an innings margin during their last tour -- a series Masood was part of. Pakistan have not won a Test in Australia since 1995.

Meanwhile, Australia announced their squad for the first Test against Pakistan, which will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

Australia squad for first Test against Pakistan, beginning December 14 in Perth: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris