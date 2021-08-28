Hardik Pandya's Son Flaunts Lasith Malinga's Hairstyle On Sri Lanka Pacer's Birthday. See Pic
Hardik Pandya wished Lasith Malinga on his birthday, sharing a picture of his son sporting the Sri Lankan pacer's iconic hairstyle.
- Hardik Pandya took to social media to wish Lasith Malinga on his birthday
- The pacer turns 38 on Saturday
- Hardik Pandya posted a photo of his son donning Lasith Malinga's haircut
Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is celebrating his 38th birthday today. On the special occasion, his fans flooded various social media sites with their birthday wishes. Several past and present cricketers also wished Malinga. However, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wish was something that stood out. Hardik posted a split image of his son, Agastya, and Malinga, to wish the Sri Lankan pacer on his special day. "Happy birthday Mali, from one of your biggest fans," Hardik captioned the post on Twitter.
What's interesting is that in the photo, Agastya is seen sporting Malinga's iconic hairstyle.
Happy birthday Mali From one of your biggest fans pic.twitter.com/SpdLKF2QRA— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 28, 2021
Responding to the post, a fan also requested Hardik to win the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians for Malinga.
"King Hardik Win this IPL for Malinga please," the user wrote.
King Hardik Win this IPL for Malinga please ????— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 28, 2021
Malinga is a Mumbai Indians legend, having represented the franchisee for nine seasons in the cash-rich league, starting from 2009.
He did not play in IPL 2016 and IPL 2018. He played his last IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2019.
"Friendship across countries. Thanks and love from Sri Lanka," read another comment on the post.
Friendship across countries. Thanks and love from— hasitha karunaratne (@iamhasitha87) August 28, 2021
"Happy birthday, big fan," commented another cricket enthusiast.
hppy birthday big fan— RAVON ff (@Ravonff) August 28, 2021
"Happy birthday champion," wrote a fan in the comment box.
Happy birthday champion— Afroz Ali (@AfrozAl80563149) August 28, 2021
Mumbai Indians also shared a bunch of pictures of Malinga on his birthday in the blue of MI and wrote, "From being the highest wicket-taker in IPL history to winning four IPL trophies."
#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/s03V3HvdhN— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 28, 2021
The official Twitter handle of Sri Lanka cricket also posted a collage of Malinga and listed his achievements in a tweet.
"546 International wickets, WT20 2014 winning captain, Only man to take 3 ODI hat-tricks, Only bowler to have taken four wickets in four balls twice! Happy Birthday to one of the greatest bowlers in Limited over Cricket Lasith Malinga," SLC wrote on Twitter.
546 International wickets— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 28, 2021
#WT20 2014 winning captain
Only man to take 3 ODI hat-tricks
Only bowler to have taken four wickets in four balls twice!
Happy Birthday to one of the greatest bowler in Limited over Cricket Lasith Malinga @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/cYa4E1tXNX
Malinga is among the greatest limited-overs bowlers. He was known for his toe-crushing yorkers, deceptive slower-balls and unique round-arm action. He represented Sri Lanka in 30 Tests, 226 ODIS and 84 T20I matches, and picked 101, 338 and 107 wickets, respectively.