Veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is celebrating his 38th birthday today. On the special occasion, his fans flooded various social media sites with their birthday wishes. Several past and present cricketers also wished Malinga. However, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wish was something that stood out. Hardik posted a split image of his son, Agastya, and Malinga, to wish the Sri Lankan pacer on his special day. "Happy birthday Mali, from one of your biggest fans," Hardik captioned the post on Twitter.

What's interesting is that in the photo, Agastya is seen sporting Malinga's iconic hairstyle.

Happy birthday Mali From one of your biggest fans pic.twitter.com/SpdLKF2QRA — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 28, 2021

Responding to the post, a fan also requested Hardik to win the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians for Malinga.

"King Hardik Win this IPL for Malinga please," the user wrote.

King Hardik Win this IPL for Malinga please ???? — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 28, 2021

Malinga is a Mumbai Indians legend, having represented the franchisee for nine seasons in the cash-rich league, starting from 2009.

He did not play in IPL 2016 and IPL 2018. He played his last IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2019.

"Friendship across countries. Thanks and love from Sri Lanka," read another comment on the post.

Friendship across countries. Thanks and love from — hasitha karunaratne (@iamhasitha87) August 28, 2021

"Happy birthday, big fan," commented another cricket enthusiast.