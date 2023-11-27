India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday was drafted to the Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) as part of an all-cash deal. Pandya, who started his IPL career with MI in 2015, represented GT in the last two seasons as captain, and led the franchise to an IPL title in their maiden season in the league back in 2022. After his trade to MI was confirmed, Pandya took to social media to express his delight over the move, saying "it feels good to be back".

This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back," Pandya wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Hardik was retained by GT on deadline day, but his move to MI was possible because the trading window will close on December 12.

"Gujarat Titans' (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year," IPL said in an official statement.

After his departure from GT, the franchise have named Shubman Gill as the captain for IPL 2024.

In another major trade, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from MI.

Green, who was bought for a whopping Rs 17,50,00,000 at the auction ahead of last season, featured in 16 matches, scoring a century and two fifties.

List Of Players Retained By MI: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Hardik Pandya (Traded)

List Of Players Retained By RCB: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks, Cameron Green (Traded)