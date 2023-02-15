Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows on Tuesday. "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Hardik Pandya wrote in an Instagram post. A video of their wedding ceremony is going viral on social media in which the couple could be seen lighting up the stage with some superb dance moves.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Later that year, the pair was blessed with a baby boy, named Agastya.

Talking on the work front, Hardik has been leading the Indian T20I side, of late. There is speculation that Pandya is being thought as a long-term prospect for captaincy in the T20I format. He had led the Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans to the title in the year 2022 and that played a key role in improving everyone's perception of him as captain.

Over the years, Hardik has beautifully transformed himself into a star all-rounder, who can bowl at speed of over 140 kmph and play quick-fire knocks besides also holding the fort when needed.

The right-handed all-rounder has played 87 T20I matches so far, scoring 1271 runs and scalping 69 wickets. His batting strike rate in T20Is is 142.17.

