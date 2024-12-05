Baroda scripted history by posting the highest team total in the history of T20 cricket during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter against Sikkim on Thursday. Baroda ended up scoring a mammoth 349 for the loss of five wickets and surpassed the previous record held by Zimbabwe (344/4 against Gambia in October 2024). This was also the first time that any team scored more than 300 in the SMAT with the previous highest total being 275/6 by Punjab. Baroda registered this huge total without Hardik Pandya in their side and captain Krunal Pandya not even getting a chance to bat.

Batting first, Baroda were off to a flying start with Shashwat Rawat and Abhimanyu Singh stitching together a 92-run stand for the opening wicket. While Shashwat slammed 43 off just 16 balls, Abhimanyu completed his half-century and scored 53 off 17 deliveries.

It turned out to be the ideal platform for Bhanu Pania who scored an unbeaten 134 off 51 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 15 sixes. It was a display of pure power as he ended his innings with a strike rate of 262.75 as Sikkim bowlers looked completely helpless against the onslaught.

That was not the end as Shivalik Sharma scored 55 off 17 balls while Vishnu Solanki scored 50 off just 16 balls to take Baroda's score to 349 and register a big record in the shortest format of the sport.

Earlier, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed 70 off 46 balls in his first appearance in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Shivam Dube capped his return from a three-month long injury lay-off with a scintillating 37-ball-71 as Mumbai outplayed Services by 39 runs.

Mumbai scored 192 for 4 riding on the 130-run fourth wicket stand between Surya and Dube.

Between the duo, they smashed 11 sixes with Dube enjoying the lion's share. Surya also hit seven boundaries while Dube had a couple of fours to his credit. Surya's hits were primarily on the on-side with one six over long-on, couple towards deep mid-wicket region and one behind square.

Both batters were severe on off-spinner Nitin Tanwar who went for 54 in his four overs.

In reply, Services were all out for 153 in 19.3 overs with Shardul Thakur redeeming himself with figures of 4/25. Left arm spinner Shams Mulani also chipped in with three wickets. Dube won the player of the match award after also getting a wicket.

