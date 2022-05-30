Hardik Pandya had a season to remember in IPL 2022 as he guided the debutants to the title with a comprehensive win in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of home fans, who had packed the stadium. Pandya reserved his best for the last as he bowled a miserly spell of 3/17, picking up the key Rajasthan Royals wickets of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

He also steadied the innings in the chase with a solid hand of 34 runs and was eventually adjudged player of the match.

Pandya didn't have a lot going for him before coming into the season as he was sidelined from the Indian team after poor show at the ICC T20 World Cup last year and there were serious question marks over his ability to bowl after recovering from a serious back injury as he had not been bowling consistently.

His indifferent form meant Mumbai Indians decided to not retain him and instead Gujarat Titans put their faith in the all-rounder.

Hardik was keen to repay that faith shown in him and he did so by having one his best seasons with the bat, bowled effectively too and was an inspirational figure as captain of the team.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop took to Twitter to praise Hardik and highlighted the fact that Pandya is a great asset for any team once he starts bowling.

"By the way, Hardik Pandya is gold for any team once he's fit to bowl," Bishop wrote after congratulating Gujarat Titans on winning IPL 2022 in his initial post.

By the way, Hardik Pandya is gold for any team once he's fit to bowl. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2022

"Congrats to Hardik Pandya and his @gujarat_titans one of two franchises to win the IPL in their first season. Wonderful bowling unit and so many different guys stepping up all season," Bishop had also written.

Hardik earned a recall to the Indian T20I side for the upcoming series against South Africa and looks like a certainty for the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year, unless he gets injured again.