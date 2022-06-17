With an IPL trophy for Gujarat Titans in their maiden season, Hardik Pandya has impressed one and all with his captaincy skills. The Indian all-rounder had been sidelined by injury and his inability to bowl had been in focus for quite some time. However, Hardik bowled at full tilt during IPL 2022, paving the way for his return to the international side. Hardik Pandya was also named Rishabh Pant's deputy for the South Africa T20Is. He was also be leading Team India in the T20I series against Ireland. With his stocks at an all-time high, Glenn McGrath is among many who have lauded the all-rounder. The former Australia fast bowler is of the belief that Hardik Pandya doesn't need to be told by coaches what he needs to do.

"Hardik has got so much experience now. He knows what he needs to do. He doesn't need to be told by coaches what he needs to do. He is a quality all-rounder, quality hitter," McGrath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Some games go well, others don't as well. Overall, he knows what he needs to do," he added.

Notably, Hardik Pandya was the fourth-highest scorer in IPL 2022 with 487 runs to his name from 15 matches. He averaged 44.27 with the bat, playing a crucial role for champions Gujarat Titans in the middle order. Even during India's ongoing series against South Africa, Hardik has performed well as a batter, having an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 157.78.

On the other hand, Hardik, the bowler, has failed to make a similar contribution. IPL 2022 saw Hardik returning as a fully fit all-rounder who can contribute with complete quota of four overs in the shortest format. However, the right-arm medium pacer has not been at his very best with the ball in the SA T20Is.