Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts India's possible squad for the three-match Test series in South Africa starting on December 26. Harbhajan said it will be an “interesting” selection if opener KL Rahul is fit. Top players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami did not feature in the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home. All of them are likely to return for the South Africa tour.

"The selection is going to be very interesting because if KL Rahul is fit, he will definitely be in the team. And Rohit Sharma, about whom it is being said that he will be made the vice-captain in Test cricket. If he comes, the batting becomes stronger," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The 41-year-old said Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill should be persisted. There is however some injury concerns over Gill. The opener did not come out to open the batting after being hit while fielding during the second Test in Mumbai.

"Along with that, Mayank Agarwal coming in form is a very good thing. Shubman Gill got good starts, made 47 in the second innings but could not make big runs. But a great prospect, so I feel he will continue in the team," he said.

Harbhajan said Shreyas Iyer, who scored a hundred and a fifty on debut, has a good chance of making it to the squad.

"If we talk about the middle order, Shreyas Iyer has shown his might. So will Ajinkya Rahane be able to make his place in the team? Along with him, Suryakumar Yadav - who was in the backup plan, we will have to see if he remains in the team," Harbhajan added.

Speaking about India's bowling unit, the veteran off-spinner said Siraj should be considered after the performance he showed in the Mumbai Test, which India won by 372 runs.

"India's bowling - Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. And along with them, Thakur will make a comeback in Test cricket because you will need a seamer in South Africa who can bat as well. In the spin department, you will see R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for sure. Along with them, Axar Patel might be kept as the third spinner," he added.