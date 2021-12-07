India's squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa is set to be announced in the next 24-48 hours. NDTV has learnt through its sources that the selectors are not willing to take any tough calls yet. The performances of some senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma have been under the microscope, but all three are expected to be included in the squad. The sources have further told NDTV that there is uncertainty over who will be named as Virat Kohli's deputy for the upcoming series.

Both Rahane and Ishant missed the second Test against New Zealand due to injuries but are likely to be included in the squad. Sources have further confirmed that Hardik Pandya has made himself unavailable for the series.

Other players like Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who were rested for the series against New Zealand, are expected to return to the squad.

Sources have further informed NDTV that head coach Rahul Dravid wants to interact with the players who were rested for the series against New Zealand. The squad will enter quarantine ahead of its likely departure to South Africa on December 16.

India are slated to play three Tests in South Africa starting with the Boxing Day Test match in Centurion on December 26 followed by the second and third Test in Johannesburg (January 3) an Cape Town (January 11) respectively.

The series was originally slated to begin on December 17 but was pushed back due to the rising cases of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, in South Africa.