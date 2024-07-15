In a pulsating finale of the inaugural World Championship of Legends, India Champions emerged victorious by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan Champions by five wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. After opting to bat, the Younis Khan-led Pakistan Champions posted a competitive total of 156 for 6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Ambati Rayudu's explosive 50 off 30 balls saw India chase down the target with five wickets and as many balls to spare. After the match, captain Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, were involved in celebrations. In a viral video, Yuvraj, Raina and Harbhajan were jokingly limping while dancing on the tunes of the song "Tauba Tauba".

However, para-badminton star Manasi Joshi was not amused by the Instagram video and she slammed the former cricketers Harbhajan and Raina for insulting people with physical disabilities.

Manasi, a former world no. 1 in her SL3 badminton category, made her feelings clear in the comments.

“Wanted more responsibility from the stars that you all are, please do not mock at the gait patterns of people with disabilities. This isn't funny

“You don't know how much harm your behaviour can do. The appreciation you're getting from people around is appalling to see. This reel of yours is going to encourage that it is ok to make fun of the walking patterns of people with disabilities for a few laughs. More young children with disabilities will be bullied by using this reel. If any of you athletes would have done responsible community service in disability space area, you all would not have come up with this reel. I'm scared how the PR agencies of these athletes approved this reel for public platform,” Manasi wrote.

“I'm really disappointed in you @harbhajan3 @sureshraina3 and all the people in the comments section who are appropriating this reel,”

“This isn't legendary if you're mocking gait patterns of people with polio. This will enable bullying on young children with disabilities in India,” she added.