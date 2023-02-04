Former India pacer RP Singh has revealed a 'miscalculation' from MS Dhoni that took place in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. RP Singh, who was also a part of the final match, said that Dhoni failed to complete the quota of Harbhajan Singh's four overs in time as he 'miscalculated'. It was Joginder Sharma who was handed the responsibility to bowl the final over, and RP has now revealed that the over would have been given to Harbhajan, had there been a left-handed batter on strike.

"Dhoni always used to believe that 20th over isn't as important as the 17th, 18th, and 19th. Misbah was playing really good that day. Harbhajan usually used to bowl the 17th over and more often than not, get us a breakthrough there. But Misbah (ul-Haq) was in some different touch that day. So, a miscalculation happened due to which Harbhajan couldn't complete his overs," RP Singh said while commentating in SA20 league with Akash Chopra and Pragyan Ojha.

"I had to bowl the 19th over, Sreesanth had to bowl before me. We had two options, either go with Harbhajan or Joginder. Misbah was batting good and if it was a left-handed batter, then Harbhajan would've bowled the final over. Since it was a right-handed batter, Joginder was given the ball," added the former India left-arm pacer.

Talking about the game, India posted a total of 157 for 5 in the stipulated 20 overs, thanks to Gautam Gambhir's 75 off 54 and Rohit Sharma's 30 not out off 16.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 152 with Misbah-ul-Haq giving a scare to India with his 43 off 38 balls. He was the last wicket to fall for Pakistan and India won the game by 5 runs.

