As Wasim Jaffer turned 44 on Wednesday, wishes poured in for the former India batter on social media. Jaffer, who is known for his social media banter with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, recently quit his role as the batting coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings. On Jaffer's birthday, former India pacer Munaf Patel wished the the former India opening batter with a tongue-in-cheek remark. Taking to Twitter, Munaf described Jaffer as the Sachin Tendulkar of the micro-blogging site.

"Happy Birthday to Sachin Tendulkar of Twitter. Wishing you a Very Healthy life ahead Bhai," Munaf captioned a post on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to Sachin Tendulkar of Twitter

Wishing you a Very Healthy life ahead Bhai @WasimJaffer14 #HappyBirthday#Wasimjaffer pic.twitter.com/6ePMttfNVc — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) February 16, 2022

Apart from Munaf, other cricketers also extended their birthday greetings to Jaffer.

Michael Vaughan, who has been at the end of Jaffer's ripostes on social media on a few occasions, also came up with a hilarious birthday wish.

"Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14," Vaughan tweeted.

Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2022

"Many happy returns of the day @WasimJaffer14. Best wishes to you and have a good one!" Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Many happy returns of the day @WasimJaffer14.

Best wishes to you and have a good one! pic.twitter.com/lVXCaR8whx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2022

"Many more happy returns of the day @WasimJaffer14, waiting to see your counterpart from England wish you in his own style," India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

Many more happy returns of the day @WasimJaffer14 =, waiting to see your counterpart from England wish you in his own style. @MichaelVaughan — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2022

"Happy birthday Maamu @WasimJaffer14 Have a great year year ahead. Keep them coming," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Happy birthday Maamu @WasimJaffer14 Have a great year year ahead. Keep them coming #Memes — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 16, 2022

Jaffer played 31 Tests for India, amassing 1,944 runs at an average of over 34.