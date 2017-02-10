'Hail The King': Twitter's 'Virat' Response To Record Breaking Double Ton

Virat Kohli became the 1st batsman to score a double century in four consecutive series.

Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap when he yet again breached the 200-run barrier on Friday. Kohli smashed 204 against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the one-off Test being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad -- his fourth Test double ton. In the process, Kohli went past Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid to become the only player to score a double-century in four consecutive series. Sir Don and Dravid had both compiled double-tons in three consecutive series. During his innings, Kohli also registered the most Test runs in a home season, breaking Virender Sehwag's previous record of 1,105 in 17 innings.

India started the day on 356 for three with Kohli unbeaten on 111. The Indian captain carried on from where he left on the first day.



Kohli started the proceedings on Day 2 with a single but soon got into his boundary hitting mode as he smashed Taskin Ahmed for two back to back boundaries to kick off the first session. The Indian captain hit 24 boundaries before getting dismissed on 204, putting India in the driver's seat.

Twitter was soon buzzing as Kohli reached the astonishing feat. Here is a look at some of the top tweets:

4th double hundred in the the last 4 series ! Incredible, raising the bar to the next level everytime he goes to bat captain @imVkohli — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 10, 2017

Congrats, @imvkohli! 1st batsman ever to score 4 200s in 4 successive test series! An ambassador for young & energetic new India! #IndvBan — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 10, 2017

Virat Kohli is scoring double tons, like Ivo Karlovic would serve an ace.@imVkohli @ivokarlovic #MakingItLookTooEasy — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) February 10, 2017

Virat-200-Kohli... The double hundred run machine... Take a bow #ViratKohli — Rohan (@RohanChhatre) February 10, 2017

This man #ViratKohli is genius. Congratulations for double century against #Bangladesh in their first Test match in #India #IndvBan — jindal sahil (@sahiljindal1) February 10, 2017

#ViratKohli

YOU ARE AWESOME

CONGRATS for ur double century

He is ruling the cricket like a Boss by his wonderful game n captaincy — Shruti (@proud_2beIndian) February 10, 2017

Virat kohli daily schedule before TEST MATCH

Eat

Sleep

Make 200

Repeat #IndvBan #Viratkohli — Prakash Thapa (@butwhatpaku) February 10, 2017

While the entire world applauds India's run machine, the Australians must be dreading thinking about the fact that they have to bowl to Kohli in two weeks time.