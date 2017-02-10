 
Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Look to Stretch Hosts' Advantage

Updated: 10 February 2017 09:52 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: After batting first, India got their tails up with tons from Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli on Day 1. The hosts will now look to capitalise on the good start by posting a big first innings score. Get all live cricket score and updates here.

Live score, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of, registering his 16th ton. © BCCI

Having lost KL Rahul in the first over of the Test match, India were in a spot of bother until Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched together a 178-run partnership to put things back on track. While Pujara missed out on a ton, Vijay made full use of an early lapse, where the Indian opener nearly ran himself out in the first session. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli went about his business in ruthless fashion, notching up his 16th Test ton in just 130 balls. The India skipper has now scored a century against every team he has played against -- Pakistan and Zimbabwe have been the lucky ones not to face Kohli's wrath yet. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score and live updates of India vs Bangladesh Test here.

09:51 IST: FOUR! Kohli shuffles across and plays the on-drive for a boundary. Nobody moved except the scoreboard

09:49 IST: Kohli is looking good and has not taken any time settle. Superb drive again by the skipper and well saved by Sabbir Rahman. Sheer elegance!

09:42 IST: FOUR! Poor delivery by Taskin again and free gift for Kohli

09:41 IST: FOUR! Short-pitch delivery by Taskin and Kohli goes for it and gets a boundary

09:40 IST: Kohli glances down the leg-side for 2 runs. India 362/3 in 92 overs. Virat Kohli 114*, Ajinkya Rahane 47*

09:33 IST: Appeal for a run-out!!  The short leg is into the act but Rahane gets the bat down in time and safe

09:31 IST: As Sunil Gavaskar says, the pitch is a beauty to bat on today and we can see flurry of runs 

09:30 IST: Taskin Ahmed to start the proceedings from Bangladesh. Virat Kohli let's the ball go away

 

09:11 IST: The Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh one-off Test is about to start. India are 356/3 with Virat Kohli batting on 111 and Ajinkya Rahane on 45

09:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog 

Vijay made 108 before getting dismissed while trying to play a paddle sweep off Taijul Islam. Indian captain Kohli looked in glorious touch and reached his 16th ton without any problems. Kohli (111*) made batting look easy as he piled on the runs with utmost ease. Giving him company was Ajinkya Rahane, who looked comfortable during his knock and remained unbeaten on 45 at the end of the first day's play.

For Bangladesh, there was little to show as the bowlers failed to make an impact in any of the three sessions. Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for them and returned with figures of 1 for 50 at the end of Day 1. Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Miraz were the other two wicket takers for the visitors.

On Day 2, the visitors will look to dismiss Kohli early and apply pressure on the Indians. The Hyderabad crowd, however, will be hoping that the star batsman goes on to get another double hundred.

