India captain Rohit Sharma has suggested that he would've dropped Suryakumar Yadav from the team if he had not taken David Miller's catch in the T20 World Cup final last week. In the final over of the match, Miller hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar was able to catch the ball inside the ropes at long-off, realised it just as he went over the boundary, and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch. Rohit, Suryakumar, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal were all felicitated by the Maharashtra goverment after Team India's success at the T20 World Cup.

During the event, Rohit revealed what Suryakumar told him after taking the catch. The India captain joked he would've dropped Suryakumar from the team had he not completed the catch.

"Suryakumar Yadav said the ball landed in his hands, it's good that it did...Otherwise, I would have dropped him from the team," Rohit joked, leaving Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other members in splits.

Suryakumar's catch had sparked a debate on social media with many claiming that the boundary cushion was pushed outside deliberately during the second innings to give the Indian team an unfair advantage.

Several video angles of the catch went viral on social media with many claiming that it was not a fair catch.

However, the allegation was wrong as the boundary cushion was outside the line even during the Indian innings.

It is quite a common way of changing the positions of boundary ropes ahead of the a match, depending on the pitch being selected for a game.

"I am just grateful to be in that moment to do something special for the country...god's plan it was," Suryakumar had told PTI about the catch.