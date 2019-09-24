India opener Rohit Sharma tweeted the speech by climate activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations climate summit, echoing the 16-year-old's sentiment that it is "utterly unfair" to leave the saving of our planet to children. "Leaving the saving of our planet to our children is utterly unfair. @GretaThunberg, you're an inspiration. There are no excuses now. We owe the future generations a safe planet. The time for change is now," Sharma tweeted. In her UN speech, Thunberg slammed global leaders for praising young activists like herself while failing to deliver on drastic actions needed to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Speaking on a panel at a UN climate summit on Monday, Greta Thunberg started her speech saying, "this is all wrong".

"I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she continued. "Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said, tears in her eyes.

"People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystem are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"

Greta Thunberg began skipping school in her native Sweden a year ago to protest inaction on climate change.

She has since become the face of a global movement of young people asking that their elders take actions on climate change and safeguard the future of the planet.

Rohit Sharma is vocal about his support for the environment and wildlife. Earlier this month, he joined World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India and Animal Planet in an attempt to protect Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino and promoting awareness about the "vulnerable" species in India.

He often takes to social media to share information on wildlife and even spoke on the need to protect animal and marine life in his Independence Day wish on Twitter.